Two youths, minor girl die as car falls into river in UP

Three persons, including a minor girl who was allegedly being kidnapped, were killed when a car fell into the Yamuna river in the Bithauli area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the river while crossing a pontoon bridge, acting Superintendent of Police Aparna Gautam said.

A police team rushed the spot and during a rescue operation bodies of a girl and two youths were recovered while two others were found in an unconscious state, he said.

The father of the girl told police that his 13-year-old daughter was kidnapped by one Chunmun Tiwari along with his accomplices, Gautam said.

She said a probe into the matter is on.

