Assam Rifles & Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Dept seize heroin worth Rs 42.80 lakh

The Assam Rifles and MizoramExcise and Narcotics Department in a joint operation seized heroin worth Rs 42.80 lakh and arrested two persons from hereon Wednesday, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.

Acting on tip-off personnel of Assam Rifles, officials of excise and narcotics department carried out a joint operation in Zemabawk locality of Aizawl and recovered107 grams of heroin, 72 cans of foreign-made beer, and 5,000packets of foreign cigarette, the statement said.

Two persons were arrested for possessing the contraband, it said.

While the seized heroin was valued at Rs 42.80 lakh, foreign cigarettes were worth Rs 12.50 lakh and the value of beer was Rs 36,000, it said.

Both the accused and contraband were handed over to the excise and narcotics department, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)