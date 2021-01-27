Left Menu

Governor emphasises on need to improve road infrastructure for development of rural areas

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:15 IST
Representative Image

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig(Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Wednesday emphasised on the need toimprove road infrastructure to bring development andprosperity in the rural areas of the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting to discuss theimplementation of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY),the governor said that availability of roads, proper healthfacility, education and economic activities, would enable therural population to become 'Atma Nirbhar', a Raj Bhavanrelease said.

The meeting was also attended by Rural WorksDepartment (RWD) Minister Honchung Ngandam and UrbanDevelopment Minister Kamlung Mosang.

The governor pointed out that the road from Miao toVijaynagar in Changlang district has still not received properattention and progress on the road is ''disappointing'', itsaid.

Work on Phase IV and V of the road has made noprogress.

Mishra said that the road besides being a boon for thepeople has national strategic importance which cannot beallowed to lag behind.

''This kind of delay in such an important roadconstruction is beyond comprehension,'' he said and stressed ontimely and proper implementation of the road.

The governor further emphasised that utilising everypaisa of the allocated fund in the project must be ensured andadvised the ministers for close monitoring of the road projectto ensure proper deployment of funds and manpower.

Mishra while discussing the issues of the road projectreiterated that the Vijaynagar area in the eastern tip of thestate has enormous potential for tourism for wildlife watch,adventure trekking, eco and cultural visits and huge scope forother economic activities as well.

He said that along with economic prosperity of thelocal people of Vijaynagar, Ramnagar and Gandhigram, the PMGSYroad would facilitate in the conservation of the flora andfauna of the Namdapha National Park besides ensuring nationalsecurity, the release added.

