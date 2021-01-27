Naxals kill 2 villagers on suspicion of being police informers

A group of Naxals killed twovillagers, one of them an elderly relative of a sarpanch, atseparate places in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district onsuspicion that they were working as police informers, policesaid on Wednesday.

One of the victims, 65-year-old Indarsai Mandavi, waskilled at Kamkheda village, the other, identified as DhansaiGhavde (40), was murdered in Murarpani, a police official heresaid.

Both incidents took place on January 25 night underthe Kohka police station area of the district, he said.

In the first incident, armed Maoists reached Kamkhedaand dragged Mandavi, the father-in-law of the villagesarpanch, out of his house, the official said.

They brutally assaulted him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons, leaving him dead on the spot, he said.

Subsequently, the ultras went to nearby Murarpanivillage and killed Ghavde there, he said.

Maoists pamphlets were recovered from the spots inwhich they have claimed that the two deceased were acting aspolice informers, the official said.

However, the official denied the duo's associationwith police.

Meanwhile, a search operation has been launched in thearea to trace the assailants, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)