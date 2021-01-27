EU envoy urges Biden to remove aluminum tariffs, settle aircraft subsidy dispute

EU envoy urges Biden to remove aluminum tariffs, settle aircraft subsidy disputeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:38 IST
The European Union's ambassador to the United States on Wednesday called on the Biden administration to immediately lift aluminum tariffs imposed on EU imports and work to settle a longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies. Stavros Lambrinidis told an online event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, that Brussels was "entirely ready" to work with the United States to strengthen the transatlantic trade relationship and had no desire to erect a "Fortress Europe."
He also called on the United States to work to revive the defunct Appellate Body of the World Trade Organization.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
