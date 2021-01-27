Left Menu

Haryana CM condemns violence during Tractor Rally in Delhi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday condemned the incident in Delhi especially on Red Fort yesterday on the occasion of Republic Day.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:51 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday condemned the incident in Delhi especially on Red Fort yesterday on the occasion of Republic Day. According to an official statement issued by the Haryana Government on Wednesday, Khattar urged the agitating farmer organisations to give a deep thought to where the agitation is headed.

"The farmers' protest has now gone out of the control of its leaders and has deviated from its direction," Khattar said. Manohar Lal also said that no Indian can tolerate the hoisting of a flag other than the national flag at the Red Fort.

"Doing so is an insult to those great freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrificed their lives so that the tricolor could fly high on the ramparts of the Red Fort. Our freedom fighters did not earn freedom for us to spread such anarchy," he added. He also said that the farmers' organizations had given firm assurances for a peaceful protest in Delhi but this incident has proved that the leadership of this protest has gone into the hands of those who have a difference between their words and deeds.

"Now the farmers should think deeply about which direction this protest is going," Khattar said adding that in a democracy there is enough scope to resolve differences through mutual dialogue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

