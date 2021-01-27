German armed forces considering Portuguese request for help - Spiegel

German armed forces considering Portuguese request for help - SpiegelReuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:55 IST
Germany's armed forces are considering a request from Portugal to help it set up a field hospital to treat coronavirus patients, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday.
The Portuguese government approached German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer at the weekend and is asking for the field hospital to be set up for the delivery of medical supplies and for Germany to take Portuguese intensive care patients, Spiegel reported. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
