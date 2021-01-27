Left Menu

German armed forces considering Portuguese request for help - Spiegel

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:55 IST
German armed forces considering Portuguese request for help - Spiegel

Germany's armed forces are considering a request from Portugal to help it set up a field hospital to treat coronavirus patients, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday.

The Portuguese government approached German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer at the weekend and is asking for the field hospital to be set up for the delivery of medical supplies and for Germany to take Portuguese intensive care patients, Spiegel reported. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Fiat Chrysler to plead guilty, pay $30 mln to resolve U.S. criminal labor probe

Fiat Chrysler reached an agreement to settle a criminal probe by U.S. prosecutors into alleged illegal payments to now former United Auto Workers UAW officials by former company employees. Fiat Chrysler, which is now part of Stellantis NV s...

Court refuses to pass order on jailed activists' plea for books

A special NIA court has refusedto pass any order on the plea of jailed activists Hany Babuand Gautam Navlakha, both accused in the Elghar-ParishadMaoist links case, seeking books from outside the prison.Special NIA judge D E Kothalikar rece...

Polish ruling restricting abortion to take effect on Wednesday

A Polish Constitutional Court verdict restricting access to abortion will go into effect on Wednesday, Polands government said, three months after it sparked nationwide protests. In October, the Constitutional Court said termination of preg...

QUOTES 3-No let up in short squeeze, retail frenzy forces funds to cover

Shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings each more than doubled on Wednesday, forcing hedge funds to take heavy losses as they unloaded short positions, sparking calls for scrutiny of anonymous stock market trading posts on social ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021