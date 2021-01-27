Two booked in Goa for organising bull fight

An FIR has been registered against two people on Wednesday allegedly for organising bull fights at Dandoswada area here. Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi said that the police received information regarding bull fights being organised at Mandrem in the morning today. He added that a bull had died in the fight.

"An offence under section 429 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act was registered immediately," Dalvi said. The accused has been identified as Prajyot Dnyaneshwar Masurkar and Ajim Abdulla Mujawar. (ANI)

