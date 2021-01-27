Left Menu

Turkey-Greece talks held in 'very positive' atmosphere, Ankara says

Bilateral talks between Turkey and Greece, which resumed on Monday after a five-year hiatus in an effort to resolve long-standing maritime disputes, were held in a "very positive" atmosphere, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

The neighboring NATO members held 60 rounds of talks from 2002 to 2016 to address disagreements over energy rights, claims to Mediterranean waters, air space and the status of some Aegean islands, but with little progress.

