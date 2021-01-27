Left Menu

Austin speaks to Rajnath; pledges to work collaboratively to sustain progress in Indo-US ties

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:39 IST
Austin speaks to Rajnath; pledges to work collaboratively to sustain progress in Indo-US ties
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday spoke with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh during which he pledged to work collaboratively with him to sustain progress in the bilateral defence relationship, the Pentagon said.

''During the call, Secretary Austin emphasised the Department's commitment to the US-India Major Defence Partnership, observing that it is built upon shared values and a common interest in ensuring the Indo-Pacific region remains free and open,'' Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

In June 2016, the US had designated India a ''Major Defence Partner" intending to elevate defence trade and technology sharing with India to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners.

''Secretary Austin noted the great strides made in the US-India defence relationship, and he pledged to work collaboratively with the Defense Minister to sustain progress," Kirby said in a readout of the call.

This was Austin's first call with his Indian counterpart after assuming the office.

The Indo-US defence ties have been on an upswing in the last few years.

The two countries have inked key defence and security pacts over the past few years, including the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their militaries use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies as well as provides for deeper cooperation.

The two sides have also signed COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) in 2018 that provides for interoperability between the two militaries and provides for sale of high end technology from the US to India.

After becoming the defence secretary, Austin so far has spoken over the phone with six foreign leaders, the first one was with the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. His other calls have been with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologized on Tuesday for failings during the deadly attack on the building by followers of then-President Donald Trump in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Bidens election victory. The officials spe...

Fiat Chrysler agrees to plead guilty, pay $30M in UAW probe

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US has agreed to plead guilty and pay a 30 million fine for a corruption scandal at the union that represents its factory workers, authorities said on Wednesday.Federal prosecutors in Detroit charged the company wi...

Actor Deep Sidhu, Lakha Sidhana named in Delhi Police FIR related to Red Fort incidents

The Delhi Police has named actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana in an FIR in connection with Red Fort incidents, officials said on Wednesday.The Delhi Police has registered the case at Kotwali police station of...

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologized on Tuesday for failings during the deadly attack on the building by followers of then-President Donald Trump in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Bidens election victory.The officials spec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021