Left Menu

Canadian couple condemned for allegedly jumping vaccine line

Public condemnation grew Wednesday over a wealthy Vancouver couple who allegedly flew to a remote Indigenous community in Yukon Territory to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.Marc Miller, Canadas federal Indigenous services minister, said he was disgusted by the purported actions of Rodney Baker and his wife, Ekaterina, who have been issued tickets under Yukons Emergency Measures Act and face fines of up to 1,000 Canadian US783 plus fees.

PTI | Vancouver | Updated: 28-01-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 00:21 IST
Canadian couple condemned for allegedly jumping vaccine line

Public condemnation grew Wednesday over a wealthy Vancouver couple who allegedly flew to a remote Indigenous community in Yukon Territory to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Marc Miller, Canada's federal Indigenous services minister, said he was “disgusted” by the purported actions of Rodney Baker and his wife, Ekaterina, who have been issued tickets under Yukon's Emergency Measures Act and face fines of up to $1,000 Canadian (US$783) plus fees. Baker resigned on Sunday as Great Canadian Gaming Corp.'s president and chief executive after a media report of his actions. “That is maybe the dumbest thing I've seen in a long while,'' Miller said. ''I don't know what went through those people's minds. There is extreme scarcity of the doses and for some reason people tried to game the system. It's unfair. It's wrong. They need personal reflection.” Yukon's community services minister, John Streicker, has alleged the couple flew last week in a chartered plane to Beaver Creek, where they posed as visiting hotel workers and received shots of a coronavirus vaccine at a mobile clinic. Streicker said that he was outraged and that members of White River First Nation in Beaver Creek felt violated. The community was given priority to receive vaccine because of its remoteness, an elderly population and limited access to health care, White River Chief Angela Demit said.

The solicitor general for British Columbia, Mike Farnworth, also criticised the Bakers. “It shows a complete lack of any sort of ethical or moral compass,'' he said. Tickets filed in a Yukon court indicate that Miller, 55, and his wife, 32, were each charged with one count of failing to self-isolate for 14 days and one count of failing to act in a manner consistent with their declarations upon arriving in Yukon. The allegations against them have not been proven in court and the tickets indicate the couple can challenge them.

Ekaterina Baker did not immediately respond to calls and emails requesting comment. An attempt was made to speak to Rodney Baker through a request to Great Canadian Gaming, which accepted his resignation Sunday.

An information circular published by Great Canadian Gaming in March said Baker earned a total of about $6.7 million Canadian (US$5.2 million) in compensation from the company in 2019.

The company owns and operates more than 20 casinos in British Columbia, Ontario, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Baker became president in 2010 and CEO the following year.

A company spokesman, Chuck Keeling, said in a statement Monday that the company did not comment on personnel matters. Ekaterina Baker is an actress who had small roles this year in 'Chick Fight' starring Malin Akerman and Bella Thorne, and 'Fatman', which starred Mel Gibson as a rowdy, unorthodox Santa Claus, according to her IMDB Pro page. The biography on the page describes her as a European-born actress who is now based in Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-19

Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, one of the worlds richest men, has been hospitalized with COVID-19, spokesman Arturo Elias said on Wednesday.Elias said Slim, 80, is doing very well and has been hospitalized so his health can be monitored d...

Rugby-Six Nations chief confident French restrictions can be overcome

The head of the Six Nations is confident the competition will go ahead as planned, despite French restrictions on travel, and said that in case of problems, options for rescheduled matches are in place. French clubs were withdrawn from the ...

UPDATE 1-Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologized on Tuesday for failings during the deadly attack on the building by followers of then-President Donald Trump in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Bidens election victory. The officials spe...

S.Africa, hit hard by COVID-19 second wave, expects first vaccine doses Feb. 1

South Africa expects the flight carrying its first 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive on Feb. 1, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday, boosting efforts to curb a second wave of COVID-19 driven by a more contagious variant....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021