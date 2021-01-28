Left Menu

3 cadres of Naxalite outfit held after Jharkhand encounter

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 28-01-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 01:00 IST
The police onWednesday arrested three cadres of the Tritiya SammelanPrastuti Committee, a banned Naxalite outfit, after anencounter in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an official said.

An AK-47 rifle earlier looted from the police, astengun and 24 cartridges were seized from the three, PalamuSP Sanjeev Kumar said.

The encounter took place in Madaya-Karmahi forestunder Manatu police station area and around 150 rounds werefired from both sides, the SP said.

No policemen suffered major injuries in the shootoutthough there were reports that a few Naxalites were injured.

Efforts are on to find them out, the SP said.

