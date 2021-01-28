Left Menu

Fiat Chrysler agrees to plead guilty, pay $30M in UAW probe

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US has agreed to plead guilty and pay a 30 million fine for a corruption scandal at the union that represents its factory workers, authorities said on Wednesday.Federal prosecutors in Detroit charged the company with conspiracy from 2009 to 2016.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 28-01-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 01:02 IST
Fiat Chrysler agrees to plead guilty, pay $30M in UAW probe

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $30 million fine for a corruption scandal at the union that represents its factory workers, authorities said on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors in Detroit charged the company with conspiracy from 2009 to 2016. The government said company representatives gave more than $3.5 million in cash and other things of value to senior officials at the United Auto Workers.

Details of the payoffs have been public for a few years and acknowledged during guilty pleas by FCA employees and others.

Fiat Chrysler spokeswoman Shawn Morgan confirmed the company's planned guilty plea and fine.

Al Iacobelli was the head of labor relations at Fiat Chrysler and co-chairman of the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center in Detroit. The government said he signed off on $262,000 to wipe out a mortgage held by UAW vice president General Holiefield, who was the center's other co-chairman.

Iacobelli also approved $25,000 from the training center for a party for union vice president Norwood Jewell and the UAW's international executive board, the criminal charge states.

Training centre credit cards paid for more than $30,000 in meals for UAW officials at various restaurants in Southern California, the government said.

An indictment returned in 2017 said Iacobelli and others set up a liberal policy for credit cards to keep union officials “fat, dumb and happy.'' Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison in 2018, but the sentence was recently reduced by 18 months due to his cooperation.

The government's investigation began at the training centre but stretched to other corrupt acts at the UAW. Eleven officials have been convicted, including two former union presidents. Investigators found that union dues were used to pay for golf, booze and vacation villas in California.

The UAW recently agreed to have an independent monitor watch union finances and operations.

Fiat Chrysler US is a subsidiary of Stellantis, a company created by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Blinken says in U.S. interest to cooperate with China on issues like climate change

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday it is in the interest of the United States to cooperate with China on issues such as climate change, though that fit within the larger context of areas of concern that Washington has ...

Pentagon to include climate risk in war gaming, defense secretary says

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it would include the risk of climate change in military simulations and war gaming, after President Joe Biden signed a raft of executive actions to tackle the climate issue.Bidens orders map out the direction ...

Motor racing-We would love to have Grosjean in IndyCar, says owner Coyne

IndyCar team Dale Coyne Racing said on Wednesday they would love to have out of work Formula One driver Romain Grosjean in a seat this season and hoped to confirm their lineup next week. After 10 seasons in Formula One, Grosjean was left wi...

US STOCKS-Stocks slump to worst day in three months in wake of Fed statement

U.S. stocks suffered their biggest one-day percentage drop in three months on Wednesday, adding to losses after the latest Fed statement as major indexes were also pressured by a slump in Boeing and a selling of long positions by hedge fund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021