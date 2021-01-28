Left Menu

Legal provision for maintenance for needy kin under CrPC a social legislation: HC

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 28-01-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 01:06 IST
Legal provision for maintenance for needy kin under CrPC a social legislation: HC

Terming the statutory mandate for a financially capable man to maintain his wife, children and parents a social legislation, the Allahabad High Court has said the proceeding under it is of summary nature and is aimed at providing quick relief to the person in dire need.

“Section 125 of the CrPC has been enacted to achieve a social purpose with the primary object to render social justice to the woman, child and infirm parents so as to prevent destitution and vagrancy by compelling those who can support those who are unable to support themselves but have a moral claim for support,” a bench of Justice Y K Srivastava sad n Monday.

“It also aims to provide a speedy remedy to the women, children and destitute parents who are in distress,” the court said while laying emphasis upon the summary nature of the court proceedings under the section 125 of the CrPC.

The bench made the observation while dismissing a plea by a UP native, Alkah Ram, challenging a magisterial court order to pay monthly interim maintenance to his wife.

The man had moved the high court invoking its wide inherent powers under section 482 of the CrPC to adjudicate a plea challenging or seeking enforcement of any court order passed under any provision of the CrPC.

The high court asked the man to pay the maintenance to his wife while also pointing out the statement on the object and reasons (SOR) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act, 2001.

The object of the provision is to prevent vagrancy and destitution, the hardship faced by the wife in having to wait for several years before being granted maintenance, the court pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Blinken says in U.S. interest to cooperate with China on issues like climate change

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday it is in the interest of the United States to cooperate with China on issues such as climate change, though that fit within the larger context of areas of concern that Washington has ...

Pentagon to include climate risk in war gaming, defense secretary says

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it would include the risk of climate change in military simulations and war gaming, after President Joe Biden signed a raft of executive actions to tackle the climate issue.Bidens orders map out the direction ...

Motor racing-We would love to have Grosjean in IndyCar, says owner Coyne

IndyCar team Dale Coyne Racing said on Wednesday they would love to have out of work Formula One driver Romain Grosjean in a seat this season and hoped to confirm their lineup next week. After 10 seasons in Formula One, Grosjean was left wi...

US STOCKS-Stocks slump to worst day in three months in wake of Fed statement

U.S. stocks suffered their biggest one-day percentage drop in three months on Wednesday, adding to losses after the latest Fed statement as major indexes were also pressured by a slump in Boeing and a selling of long positions by hedge fund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021