Car designer Dilip Chhabria's sister held in car financing, forgery case

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested ace car designer Dilip Chhabria's sister Kanchan in connection with the DC Avanti car financing and forgery case. "The action was taken after her alleged role surfaced in the case," as per a statement issued by Mumbai Police.

On January 7, popular Comedian Kapil Sharma recorded his statement in an alleged cheating and forgery case against Chhabria. Speaking about the ongoing case, Milind Bharambe, the joint commissioner of police (crime), had said that Sharma has given designing work of his vanity bus of Bharat Benz company to Chhabria's DC Designs, for which he had paid Rs 5.30 crores.

"In 2018 when VAT became GST, DC Designs had asked for additional Rs 40 lakhs, which Sharma paid him, but still, DC Designs did not provide him with his ready vanity van," Commissioner added. On December 28, 2020, Mumbai Police arrested Chhabria in connection with the same case. (ANI)

