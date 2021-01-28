Secretary of State Blinken says U.S. committed to Israel's security

Secretary of State Blinken says U.S. committed to Israel's securityReuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 10:46 IST
The United States reaffirms its commitment to Israel's security and will continue to work closely with the country to advance peace in the region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Blinken in a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, applauded recent progress made with the Abraham Accords and affirmed U.S. interest in building further on that progress, according to a statement by the U.S. State Department.
"Foreign Minister Ashkenazi and Secretary Blinken acknowledged the steadfast partnership between the United States and Israel, and that the two countries would work closely together on challenges ahead," it said.
