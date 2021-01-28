R-Day violence: Shah to visit hospitals to meet injured cops

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on Thursday scheduled to visit police personnel who were injured in the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26 in the national capital. The Minister is likely to meet the police personnel in two north Delhi hospitals where they have been admitted for treatment.

Protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws on Tuesday. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors, leaving many police personnel injured. "We were deployed at Red Fort when many people entered there. We tried to remove them from the rampart of the fort but they became aggressive...We didn't want to use force against farmers so we exercised as much restraint as possible, said PC Yadav, SHO Wazirabad on Wednesday.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Wednesday said that 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi. Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence. Some of the police personnel are admitted to ICU wards due to their critical condition.

More than 25 criminal cases have been registered by Delhi Police. They are using the facial recognition system and taking the help of CCTV and video footage to identify the accused. 19 accused have been arrested and 50 people have been detained. They are being questioned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)