Madhya Pradesh HC rejects comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea

Madhya Pradesh HC rejects comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail pleaPTI | Indore | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 12:54 IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and another accused Nalin Yadav in a case of allegedly passing indecent remarks against Hindu deities.
Justice Rohit Arya of the Indore bench of the high court on Monday had reserved the order on their bail pleas.
In its order passed on Thursday, the single judge bench while dismissing the bail plea said the court refrains from commenting upon the contentions of the parties touching on merits, but based on the material seized, the statement of the witnesses and considering that the investigation is in progress, no case is made out for grant of bail.
''The observations, if any made in the order on facts are only for the purpose of deciding these bail applications and shall have no bearing on pending trial," the order said.
''Before parting with the case, it is considered apposite to observe that our country is a beautiful country and sets an example of coexistence amid diversities; be it religion, language, culture, geographical locations, etc. to the world at large,'' it added.
Police had arrested Faruqui, who hails from Gujarat, and four others on January 1 following a complaint by a BJP MLA's son that objectionable remarks were made by him and others about Hindu deities during a comedy show at a café in Indore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indore Police busts sex racket, 12 held
Indore receives first consignment of Covishield, 32,500 doses to be used across district
Comedian Faruqui, in jail for two weeks, moves HC for bail
Polythene worth Rs 6.5 lakh seized in Indore
Healthcare worker first in Indore to get vaccine shot against COVID-19