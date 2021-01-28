Over 6,000 stranded Goans contacted NRI commissioner's office amid pandemic

Over 6,000 Goans, who werestranded abroad during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, hadcontacted the office of NRI commissioner in Goa, ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant told the state Legislative Assembly onThursday.

Sawant was responding to a question tabled by GoaForward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai seeking to know how manypeople from abroad (NRI, OCI, other Indians stuck in foreigncountries) had contacted the NRI commissioner's office duringCOVID-19 pandemic (from March 2020 till date).

As many as 6,544 persons from abroad had contactedthrough registration, the chief minister said.

Most of these people sought assistance with procedurefor repatriation amid the travel restrictions imposed by theCentre in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

''Some expected the Goa government to arrange forchartered flights for repatriation,'' he said.

The office of the commissioner for NRI Affairsguided people on the procedure to be followed and updated themabout the guidelines issued by the Central and the stategovernments amid the pandemic, Sawant added.

