PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:00 IST
Hry govt extends suspension of mobile internet services in 3 districts till Friday
The Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile Internet services in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal districts till Friday 5 pm ''to prevent disturbance of peace and public order'', according to a government order issued on Thursday.

Mobile Internet services were suspended in these districts on Tuesday after a violent farmers' protest rocked the neighbouring Delhi.

''... it has been brought to my notice by ADGP, CID, Haryana … that the situation is still tense and violence may simmer in the areas of National Capital Territory adjoining State of Haryana which aroused in view of law and order situation created during tractor parade on January 26 by protestors, agitators, miscreants and anti-social elements..,'' stated the order by the Haryana's Home Department.

The Haryana government has extended the suspension of telecom services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks, except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar for next 24 hours till 5 pm on January 29, according to the order.

''This order has been issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these three districts of Haryana,'' it said.

In view of the violence in Delhi, Haryana Home Secretary Rajeev Arora had on Tuesday issued the order to snap mobile Internet services in the three districts, which are in close proximity of Delhi, to ''stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter'' for mobilisation of antisocial elements who can disturb peace, cause loss of life and damage to property.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was held to highlight farmer unions' demand for the repeal of the Centre's three agriculture laws descended into anarchy as protesters deviated from designated routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

