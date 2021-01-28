Rajasthan Police arrests absconding gangster

Gangster Vikram Gurjar, who escaped from custody two years ago after his accomplices opened fire at a police station in Rajasthan, has been arrested, an officer said on Thursday.

Gurjar, alias Papla who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on him, was arrested from Kolhapur in Maharashtra late on Wednesday night by a special team of the Rajasthan Police, an officer said.

Emergency response team commandos and officers cordoned off a building where Gurjar was staying. He tried to escape and jumped off the building, suffering injuries in his arms and legs, Director General of Police M L Lathar said at a press conference in Jaipur.

Lathar said the police team would reach Jaipur with Gurjar and his friend, Jiahsahar Sigligar, who gave him shelter.

On the intervening night of September 5, 2019, Gurjar was nabbed with Rs 31.9 lakh cash in an SUV by the Behror police in Alwar district. The next day, his gang members attacked and fired at the police station, and took him away with them. PTI AGHMB

