Left Menu

Pakistan court charges TV mogul in real estate purchase case

A Pakistani court on Thursday indicted the owner and editor-in-chief of the countrys largest independent group of newspapers and television stations along with two former government officials in a decades-old case related to allegations of tax evasion in a real estate purchase, a defence lawyer said.Mir Shakilur Rehman is accused of purchasing government land in violation of rules, a charge he denies, according to his lawyer, Amjad Pervez.Rehmans Jang Group of Newspapers, which includes Geo TV, has been critical of the government.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:19 IST
Pakistan court charges TV mogul in real estate purchase case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani court on Thursday indicted the owner and editor-in-chief of the country's largest independent group of newspapers and television stations along with two former government officials in a decades-old case related to allegations of tax evasion in a real estate purchase, a defence lawyer said.

Mir Shakilur Rehman is accused of purchasing government land in violation of rules, a charge he denies, according to his lawyer, Amjad Pervez.

Rehman's Jang Group of Newspapers, which includes Geo TV, has been critical of the government. He was arrested in March 2020 by the National Accountability Bureau in the eastern city of Lahore, the capital of Punjab province.

The bureau was pursuing a 34-year-old case against him over a land sale, one it acknowledges did not defraud the government at the time.

The Supreme Court ordered Rehman's release on bail in November 2020. The two indicted former government officials were accused of violating rules in allotting government land to Rehman, charges they have also denied.

Rehman has a history of bitter relations with Prime Minister Imran Khan, who even before coming to power in 2018 had said he would have Rehman arrested if he became head of government.

Pakistani media have faced increasing pressure in recent years from state institutions and security agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Apple CEO lambasts tech rivals ahead of privacy update

Apple CEO Tim Cook lambasted social media companies, though without naming them, accusing them of prioritising user attention and data collection at the cost of allowing and even rewarding dangerous conspiracies, extremism and polarisation....

WeWork in talks to go public through SPAC deal- WSJ

Office-sharing startup WeWork is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company SPAC, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticleswework-in-talks-to-combine-with-spac-or-raise-money-privately-...

EXCLUSIVE-Vaccine shortage delays COVID-19 first shots in Paris region, source says

A shortage of COVID-19 vaccines has forced Paris and two other regions that together account for a third of the French population to postpone giving out first doses, a source familiar with the discussion, and health officials, said on Thurs...

Blair House guest quarters a temporary home for VP Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris cant beat the work commute.Shes living temporarily at Blair House, the presidents official guest residence on Pennsylvania Avenue across from the White House, while some repair work is done at the official vice ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021