Lalu bail petition in Dumka case to come up on Friday

The hearing in the bail petition ofjailed RJD president Lalu Prasad in connection with a case offodder scam is listed in the Jharkhand High Court for Friday,his lawyer said Thursday.

The bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh will hear hisbail plea in the Dumka treasury embezzlement case of thefodder scam on January 29.

Prasad's lawyer Devarshi Mandal said that the RJD leaderhas already acquired bail in the three cases of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam and if his bail plea is allowedFriday he would be released from jail.

Earlier on January 25, a report was submitted to the HighCourt on behalf of Prasad giving details that he has alreadycompleted more than half of the jail term awarded by a CBIcourt in the case and made a request for early hearing in theDumka treasury matter.

The court accepted the plea and fixed January 29 fortaking up the matter.

The septuagenarianleader was air-lifted to the DelhiAIIMS last week following reports of deterioration in hishealth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)