Left Menu

MP High Court denies bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday rejected the bail application of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was arrested for allegedly insulting Hindu deities during a New Year show in Indore.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:36 IST
MP High Court denies bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday rejected the bail application of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was arrested for allegedly insulting Hindu deities during a New Year show in Indore. Faruqui, along with four other event organisers, was arrested for allegedly insulting Hindu deities his performance at a cafe in the popular 56 Dukan locality of Indore.

Among others arrested include Indore-based Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas, Nalin Yadav, and event coordinator Edwin Anthony. All four were also assaulted when they were taken to jail after court proceedings. The case was filed based on a complaint by Eklavya Gaur, convenor of the Hind Rakshak Sangathan and son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur. Lawyer Dinesh Pandey represented Eklavya Gaur in the court.

"Munawar Faruqui is a serial offender. We got the information about a show of Faruqui in Indore. We reached there and saw that they were making fun of Hindu Gods and Goddesses. We also recorded a video. We stopped the show and asked people to leave the show. They did not take permission for the show. They also violated social distancing rules," Gaur said. "We took them to the police station and an FIR was registered against the accused under the relevant section of the law," he added.

Lawyer Dinesh Pandey said, "The accused organised the show without permission and were passing rude comments on Hindu God and Goddesses. They were arrested on Friday and were presented before the court on Saturday. The court sent them to jail till January 13." "The arrested men have been booked under IPC sections 188, 269, 34 and 295A for organising the event sans permission, flouting COVID-19 safety norms, and hurting religious sentiments," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests 92 officials in 2020 for accepting bribes

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Thursday that it nabbed 92 officials which include 7 gazetted officers and 85 non-gazetted officials allegedly for accepting bribes. VB Chief Director-cum-Director general of police DGP BK Uppal said, Apa...

Jammu and Kashmir Unity Foundation demands trial of Pakistan in International Court of Justice

Jammu and Kashmir Unity Foundation on Wednesday demanded Pakistan be tried in the International Court of Justice for perpetrating genocide in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Balochistan and Afghanistan. The foundation also announced its decisi...

Tanzania: Authorities arrests illegal immigrants, warned against involving in illegal activities

The authorities in Dar es Sallam, the commercial capital of Tanzania, warned illegal immigrants on involving in criminals acts on Thursday, according to a report by XINHUANET.Aboubakar Kunenge, the regional commissioner of Dar es Salaam, wa...

Teenager gang-raped in Basti village

A 15-year-old girl was raped by three persons on Thursday morning in her village in Chhavani area of the district, police said.The incident took place in the morning when the girl had gone to the field to attend the natures call, Additional...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021