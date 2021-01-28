2 arrested for skipping mandatory COVID test at Guwahati airport

Two people who arrived here ona flight were arrested for allegedly violating the safetymeasures and forcefully getting out of the airport withouttaking the mandatory COVID-19 test, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at the Guwahati airport onWednesday around 8 pm, they said.

The two passengers forcefully got out of the airportwithout taking the mandatory test and obstructed officialsfrom doing their duty, they said.

A case under different sections of the DisasterManagement Act, 2005 was registered against them at the Azarapolice station, following which they were arrested, policesaid.

