Newly recruited JeM terrorist apprehended in J-K's Bandipora

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday apprehended a newly recruited member of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Bandipora district.

ANI | Bandipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:10 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police with the apprehended JeM terrorist. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday apprehended a newly recruited member of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Bandipora district. The accused, Imitiyaz Ahmad Khan was apprehended at a checkpoint laid out by local police and security forces in Bandipora.

As per the police release, one pistol, one magazine, 10 nine-millimetre rounds, and five grenades have been recovered from his possession. Imitiyaz Ahmad Khan, had recently joined the banned terror outfit and was given the task to carry out subversive activities in Sopore and Bandipora Towns.

"Earlier on January 26, the said militant taking the advantage of darkness, gave a slip to the security forces and managed to escape from the spot during Cordon and search operation laid down by Bandipora/Sopore Police along with security forces at Adipora Sopore," the statement said. A case under the relevant sections have been registered in the Bandipora police station and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

