UP to withdraw cases related to Covid protocols violation

The Uttar Pradesh government will withdraw all cases filed against traders and others related to alleged violation of Covid protocols.

The state government has also issued directions in this regard.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 6,368. The cumulative recoveries have now reached 5,84,372 while the death toll mounted to 8,636. (ANI)

Also Read: Mumbai airport begins COVID-19 vaccine transportation; 2,400 vials airlifted to Goa

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)