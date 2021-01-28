Conspiracy to end farmers' agitation: Chhattisgarh CM
Attempt is being made to defame and endthe agitation, he said.Farmers demand is genuine and they have beenagitating for the last two months. On Republic Day, violence eruptedduring farmers tractor rally in the national capital.PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:43 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday alleged that an attempt was beingmade to end the farmers' agitation on Delhi borders.
He was responding to a question about the heavydeployment of security forces in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, onThursday night.
''An attempt is being made to end the farmers' protestthrough conspiracy. Attempt is being made to defame and endthe agitation,'' he said.
''Farmers' demand is genuine and they have beenagitating for the last two months. Their demand should beaccepted,'' he said.
If the BJP-led Union government were to accept the''Chhattisgarh model of agriculture'', there would be nofarmers' protests, Baghel said.
The Ghaziabad administration earlier in the eveninggave an ultimatum to the protesters at UP Gate to vacate theprotest site on Delhi border by midnight.
Farmer unions are seeking repeal of three new farmlaws of the Centre and have been protesting on Delhi bordersfor the last several weeks. On Republic Day, violence eruptedduring farmers' tractor rally in the national capital.
