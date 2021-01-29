Jharkhand girl raped, poisoned to death; para-teacher arrested

A para-teacherhas been arrested for allegedly raping and poisoning a 13-year-old girl to death in Jharkhand's Palamu district, policesaid on Friday.

The girl, with whose family the 35-year-old accusedhad a land dispute, was raped inside an empty classroom in aschool in Panki police station area on Wednesday and was thenpoisoned, Lesliganj Sub-divisional Police Officer Anup KumarBaraik said.

She died while undergoing treatment at a hospital onThursday, the officer said, adding that the accused has beenarrested.

The post-mortem report of the girl has confirmed thatshe was raped and poisoned, the officer added.

