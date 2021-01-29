Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-01-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:09 IST
C'garh: CRPF jawan shoots dead one colleague, injures another
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A CRPF jawan was killed andanother one got injured after one of their colleagues openedfire at them at a camp of the paramilitary force inChhattisgarh's Bastar district on Friday, police said.

The offender, who was undergoing treatment for somemental health issue, later allegedly tried to shoot himself ina bid to commit suicide, they said.

''The incident occurred at 8 am in the camp of CRPF's241st 'Bastariya' battalion in Sedwa village under Kesloorpolice station area,'' Inspector General of Police (Bastarrange) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Constable Girish Kumar (25), who was admitted to anisolation ward of the camp for treatment of mental problems,snatched the rifle from his colleague and fired at him andanother personnel, he said.

''Of them, constable Pramod Kumar Sari (27) died on thespot and another constable Santosh Wacham (26) sustainedinjuries,'' he said.

Subsequently, Kumar shot himself and suffered grievousinjuries, he said.

The two injured personnel were shifted to a hospitalin Jagdalpur and will be airlifted to Raipur for furthermedication, he added.

The motive behind the incident is being ascertained,he added.

The CRPF is extensively deployed in Bastar region foranti-Naxal operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

