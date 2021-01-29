Left Menu

Extremism in NE heading to its end, J-K has accepted development policy: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appreciated the efforts of the Central government in bringing positive changes in the Northeast, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Naxal-affected areas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:44 IST
Extremism in NE heading to its end, J-K has accepted development policy: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the Parliament.. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appreciated the efforts of the Central government in bringing positive changes in the Northeast, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Naxal-affected areas. President Kovind, in his address to a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, said that extremism in the Northeast is heading towards its end, while the people of Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the development policy of the Central government. He also said that area under Naxal-affected is reducing.

"Extremism in Northeast is heading towards its end, the incidents of violence are declining. The youth that had gone astray is returning to the mainstream of development and nation-building. The rehabilitation of Bru refugees is being carried out peacefully. The historic Bodo peace agreement was also signed and successfully implemented. Bodoland Territorial Council election took place successfully after the agreement," he said. President lauded the government for the successful completion of Zilla Parishad elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have also supported my government's development policy. Only a few weeks ago, for the first time since independence, the Zilla Parishad elections in Jammu and Kashmir have concluded successfully. The participation of a large number of voters has shown that Jammu and Kashmir has moved rapidly towards a new democratic future. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been empowered by getting new rights," he added. He said that after the formation of Union Territory, the process of election of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council has been successfully completed a few months ago. "Now the people of Ladakh themselves are making decisions related to the development of their state more quickly," he added.

The President further said that due to efforts of the Central government, "there has been a big reduction in incidents of Naxal violence and the area of Naxalite affected area has been narrowing." The first part of the ongoing budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Boman Irani joins the cast of Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday'

Senior actor Boman Irani has joined the stellar starcast of Ajay Devgns upcoming thriller Mayday. The Ajay Devgn directorial, which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan will see Boman Irani essaying the role of a top Airlines owner.Although...

Vietnam COVID-19 outbreak reaches Hanoi as nine more cases confirmed

Vietnam reported nine more new COVID-19 infections early on Friday as the countrys first outbreak for nearly two months spread to Hanoi, the capital, where the ruling Communist party is currently holding its key five-yearly congress. The ne...

Gujarat ATS arrests Afghan man for illegal stay in India

The Gujarat Anti-TerroristSquad ATS has arrested a 55-year-old Afghan national forallegedly residing in India for the past 15 years using fakeidentification documents, including Indian passport and avoter ID card, officials said on Friday.B...

Woman gangraped in UP's Badaun; 6 including 5 minors held

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in the jungles of Faizganj Behta police station area about five months ago but the incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media recently, police said on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021