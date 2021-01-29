Left Menu

Lalu's bail plea hearing in Dumka treasury case deferred to Feb 5

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:15 IST
Ranchi, Jan 29 (PTI)The hearingin the bail petition ofjailed RJD president Lalu Prasad in Dumka treasury case of thefodder scam was deferred to February 5 by the Jharkhand HighCourt on Friday. As soon as the matter came up for hearing, Justice ApareshKumar Singh said since the documents submitted on behalf ofPrasad did not reach him on time, so the matter will be heardnext week. The court said if the CBI has anything to say on the issue,it can do so during this period.

CBI counsel Rajiv Sinha said he was ready for argument onthe matter, but Prasad's lawyerKapil Sibal saidsince all therelevant papers are not with the court at the momemt there wasno point holding argument, following which the court postedthe matter for next hearingon February 5.

The Dumka treasury embezzlement case is an offshoot of themulti-crore rupees fodder scam.

The former Bihar chief minister has already acquired bailin three cases of over Rs 900 crore fodder scam and wasexpecting a favourable decision in the Dumka treasury case forrelease from jail.

On January 25, a report was submitted to the High Court onbehalf of Prasad giving details that he has already completedmore than half of the jail term awarded by a CBI court in thecase and made a request for early hearing in the Dumkatreasury matter.

The court accepted the plea and fixed January 29 forhearing.

The septuagenarian leader was air-lifted to the DelhiAIIMS last week following reports of deterioration in hishealth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

