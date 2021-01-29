Left Menu

CBI books six Indian Overseas Bank officials for misappropriating Rs 4.56 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:40 IST
CBI books six Indian Overseas Bank officials for misappropriating Rs 4.56 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has booked six officials of the Indian Overseas Bank in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada and Guntur for allegedly misappropriating Rs 4.56 crore from the accounts of a state government scheme providing cashless treatment to police personnel, officials said on Friday.

The agency also carried out searches at various places located in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in connection with the case, they said.

''It was alleged that the secretary, Arogya Bhadratha was maintaining savings accounts with Indian Overseas Bank, Mangalagiri Branch in Guntur district and having four deposits of Rs 90 lakh each and another account with deposit of Rs 68.84 lakh, totaling Rs 4.28 crore,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said The accused officials closed these four accounts without any request from the account holder. ''It was further alleged that the proceeds of the four deposit accounts amounting to Rs 3.87 crore and also Rs 68.84 lakh (approx) in another account in the name of the secretary, Arogya Bhadratha were withdrawn in cash partially on various dates and transferred to unrelated accounts after routing through various banks office accounts and third party accounts,'' he said.

Bhadratha and Arogya Bhadratha schemes of Andhra Pradesh government provides cashless treatment to police personnel.

The agency has booked Heli Veepuri, the then regional resource manager posted at the regional office in Vijaywada and officials at Mangalagiri Branch -- assistant managers V Suresh, D Narasimha and K Sireesha as well as clerks M Adinarayana Murali and M Praveen Syam.

Veepuri was the branch head between 2016 and 2019 while other officials were posted during the period at different points of time, they said.

When contacted over phone, Veepuri did not give any immediate reaction. Although six officials have been booked, the complaint from the Indian Overseas Bank shows that it was Veepuri who received over Rs 2.64 crore into his accounts while remaining five officials did not receive a single penny from the misappropriated funds in their accounts.

The remaining funds were allegedly transferred to the accounts of seven entities and individuals, the complaint alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Robinhood raises $1 bln of fresh funding from existing investors

Online broker Robinhood has raised more than 1 billion of fresh capital from existing investors, having been strained by high volumes of trading this week and raising the ire of customers, celebrities and politicians for curbing the purchas...

Calibrated response to deal with pandemic leaves room for more fiscal measures: Survey

The governments calibrated fiscal response in reviving economic growth hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic leaves India with a greater elbow room to deploy fiscal resources in the future, the Economic Survey said on Friday. In order to...

India’s response focused on saving lives to take short-term pain for long term gain

Saving a life that is in jeopardy is the origin of Dharma, the Economic Survey quotes from the epic Mahabharat while explaining Indias policy response to the pandemic wherein the trade-offs between lives and livelihood was inherent in the c...

Brookfield launches Rs 3,800-cr IPO for its real estate investment trust

Alternative asset manager Brookfield on Friday announced its Rs 3,800-crore initial public offer IPO for its real estate investment trust REIT, giving investors a share of over 1.4 crore square feet of its commercial properties across the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021