Chandannagar police commissioner Humayun Kabir resigns

Chandannagar PoliceCommissioner Humayun Kabir resigned on Friday citing personalreasons, a senior official of the state government said.

In December, Kabir was promoted to the rank ofinspector-general of police (IGP).

Gaurav Sharma, who is currently the Kolkata Police'sJoint Commissioner (Establishment), has been named as the newcommissioner of Chandannagar, a city in the Hooghly district.

Sharma will take over the new post on February 1.

