Chandannagar police commissioner Humayun Kabir resigns

Chandannagar police commissioner Humayun Kabir resignsPTI | Chandannagar | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:16 IST
Chandannagar PoliceCommissioner Humayun Kabir resigned on Friday citing personalreasons, a senior official of the state government said.
In December, Kabir was promoted to the rank ofinspector-general of police (IGP).
Gaurav Sharma, who is currently the Kolkata Police'sJoint Commissioner (Establishment), has been named as the newcommissioner of Chandannagar, a city in the Hooghly district.
Sharma will take over the new post on February 1.
