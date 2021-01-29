Two migrant labourers working in brick kiln found dead in Jharkhand

Two migrant workers from WestBengal working in a brick kiln were found dead in a makeshifthut at a village in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Fridaymorning, a police officer said.

All three were residents of Purulia district in WestBengal and had been working in a brick kiln at Ranglitandvillage under Tetulmari police station limits.

''Prima facie it appeared that the three persons havedied of suffocation. They lived in a makeshift hut coveredwith tarpaulin sheet. When the bodies were spotted, smoke wasseen billowing from a coal oven which the workers might havelit for beating the cold,'' Manish Kumar, officer-in-charge ofthe police station, said.

The bodies were spotted by the brick kiln ownerwhen he came to the hut after finding them absent from work.

He immediately informed village chief Meena Devi andthe Tetulmari police station officer-in-charge.

''The bodies were sent to Patliputra Medical CollegeHospital (PMCH) for post-mortem examination and family membersof the deceased were also duly informed,'' Kumar said.

