2 MP men held for stealing gold from marriage venue in Thane

Two Madhya Pradesh residents havebeen arrested for allegedly committing thefts at marriagefunctions, including one on November 30 last year in Thane'sKasarvadavali area, police said on Friday.

The duo had stolen the purse of the groom's mothercontaining gold jewellery, Senior Inspector Kishore Khairnarof Kasarvadavali police station said.

''We checked the CCTV footage of the marriage venue andthe vicinity and found that the crime was committed by a gangled by history-sheeter Bablu Sumersingh Sisodia of Rajgarhdistrict in MP,'' he said.

The police recovered 423 grams of gold worth Rs 19lakh and arrested two aides of Sisodia from MP, while thelatter is wanted, the official said.

