Odisha govt ordered to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation for wrong treatment in state-run hospital

The Odisha governmenthas been ordered by a Lok Adalat in Mayurbhanj district to payRs 10 lakh as compensation to the family of a tribal girl forwrong treatment at a state-run hospital here.

The amount has to be transferred from the stateexchequer to the bank account of the girl's father,chairperson of the Lok Adalat Bijay Kumar Mishra said in hisorder on Thursday.

The girl hailing from Baribeda village was admitted toPRM Medical College and Hospital here on October 17, 2017because of critical illness.

She was put on 'wrong' saline drip which aggravated herillness.

The girl was then referred to SCB Medical CollegeHospital in Cuttack in a critical condition and during hertreatment, her left hand had to be amputated.

It was ascertained in the Cuttack facility that shewas administered a wrong saline during her treatment in theBaripada hospital.

The state government had granted an ex gratia of Rs40,000 to her family after the incident.

The petition was filed by social activist and advocateSusil Kumar Patra on behalf of the girl's family.

