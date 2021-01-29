Man held for snatching wireless set from Delhi police constable during R-Day violence
Delhi Police on Friday arrested a person who was allegedly involved in snatching a wireless set from a cop during violence in the national capital on Republic Day.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:11 IST
Delhi Police on Friday arrested a person who was allegedly involved in snatching a wireless set from a cop during violence in the national capital on Republic Day. The accused has been identified as Ajay Rathee, police said.
"The accused, who is a resident of Haryana snatched the wireless set from the police constable Sonu on January 26 during farmers protest in Nangloi. The wireless set has been recovered from the accused", further said the Police Department. According to the Delhi Police, Ajay was also involved in three different cases registered in 2019.
Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor. 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals.Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors.Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Avian influenza not detected in poultry birds in Delhi: Animal Husbandry Unit.
All 100 samples taken from Asia's largest chicken market in Ghazipur test negative for bird flu: Delhi Animal Husbandry Unit.
Delhi reports 357 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 8000 health workers to be vaccinated in Delhi on scheduled days
Delhi riots: Police tells HC plea for giving videos of protests against CAA not maintainable