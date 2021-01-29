Left Menu

Bulgaria busts counterfeit gang that used fake passport of U.S. actor as sample

During a search in an apartment in the southern city of Plovdiv, police seized large amounts of high quality fake euro and dollar bills as well as fake Bulgarian ID cards and driving licences. "Officers have also seized a Bulgarian passport with the picture of a famous U.S. actor, which was used as a sample to demonstrate to clients the high quality of their counterfeit production," the prosecutors said in a statement.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:14 IST
Bulgaria busts counterfeit gang that used fake passport of U.S. actor as sample

Bulgarian authorities have busted a counterfeit gang that promoted the quality of its illegal documents and banknotes by showing a fake Bulgarian passport bearing the picture of U.S. actor Sylvester Stallone. Prosecutors on Friday charged four Bulgarians suspected of belonging to an organised crime ring making and distributing the fake Bulgarian documents and counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro bills in the Balkan country.

The four were arrested after printing presses and equipment for the production of counterfeit banknotes and documents were found following searches at 30 locations across Bulgaria in a joint operation with Europol and the U.S. Secret Service. During a search in an apartment in the southern city of Plovdiv, police seized large amounts of high quality fake euro and dollar bills as well as fake Bulgarian ID cards and driving licences.

"Officers have also seized a Bulgarian passport with the picture of a famous U.S. actor, which was used as a sample to demonstrate to clients the high quality of their counterfeit production," the prosecutors said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin to online petwear: "Papa Musk" lures investors

A bitcoin tag on Elon Musks Twitter profile page led to a 14 jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday, the latest in a series of market moves triggered by comments on his social media account. The Twitter handle of the worlds richest person has...

Portuguese parliament approves law to legalise euthanasia

Portugals parliament voted on Friday to legalise euthanasia, setting the country up to become the seventh in the world to allow terminally ill patients to seek assistance from a doctor to end their life. With this vote, parliament added dig...

Citron to stop publishing short-selling research, says Left

Short-seller Andrew Left, whose company Citron was one of the hedge funds to spark this weeks battle with small-time traders over GameStop Corp, said in a YouTube video on Friday that his company would no longer publish short-selling resear...

Biden to sign order to modernize the U.S. immigration system on Tuesday

President Joe Biden plans to sign a directive modernizing the U.S. immigration system on Tuesday, later than previously expected due to delays in confirming a new secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, the White House said on Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021