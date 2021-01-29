Left Menu

China launches 2nd advanced naval frigate for Pakistan

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:31 IST
China launches 2nd advanced naval frigate for Pakistan

China on Friday launched the second naval missile frigate equipped with an improved radar system and long-range missiles for its all-weather ally Pakistan to help it bolster maritime defence and deterrence capabilities, according to a media report.

The Pakistan Navy has contracted the construction of four Type 054A/P frigates from China since 2017, and the first ship was launched in August last year.

The Type 054A multi-purpose, guided-missile frigate is the mainstay of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, with 30 vessels in commission.

The second Type 054A/P frigate for Pakistan was launched on Friday in Shanghai which will significantly enhance Pakistan's maritime defence and deterrence capabilities, the state-run Global Times reported.

Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute, told the daily earlier that the Type 054A, on which the Type 054A/P is based, is China's most advanced frigate.

Compared with previous Chinese frigates, the new version has better air defence capability, as it is equipped with an improved radar system and a larger number of missiles with a longer range, Zhang said, noting that the Type 054A frigate also has world-class stealth capability.

These ships will be some of the most technologically advanced platforms of the Pakistan Navy Surface Fleet, equipped with the modern surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons, sensors and combat management systems, Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, told the newspaper.

''These ships will boost (the) potency of our fleet and significantly contribute to maintaining peace and security in the region,'' he said.

China, which shares all-weather ties with Pakistan, has emerged as the biggest weapons supplier for Pakistan's military.

Besides advanced naval ships, China also partners with the Pakistan Air Force to build JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft.

Meanwhile, China on Friday also launched third Type 075 amphibious assault ship for its navy.

With assistance from several tug boats, China's third domestically built Type 075 amphibious assault ship was launched from the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai, the Global Times reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mamata has turned West Bengal into a J&K: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Friday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of turning the conditions in her state similar to those in Jammu and Kashmir by her misgovernance.The BJP MLA from Bairia, known for making co...

Union Bank Q3 standalone net profit drops 37 pc to Rs 727 cr

State-run Union Bank of India on Friday reported a 37 per cent drop in its standalone net profit at Rs 727 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal.The bank amalgamated Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with itself from April 1, 2020...

White House says Biden in call with Russia's Putin called for Navalny release

U.S. President Joe Biden called on Russian President Vladimir to release jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny during their phone call this week, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday. Biden pressed Putin on a number of ...

Woman injured in shootout in Kolkata's Tangra

A woman was injured in ashootout between two groups in Kolkatas Tangra area on Fridayevening over the sale of tobacco in the area, police said.The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with a bulletinjury and she is undergoing treatment, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021