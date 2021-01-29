Ghaziabad judge commits suicide: Police

A senior Ghaziabad judge allegedly committed suicide on Friday, police said.

The body of Additional Sessions Judge Yogesh Kumar was found hanging from the ceiling fan by his wife in his bedroom in their flat at Judges’ Colony in Ghaziabad’s Model Town area, they said.

City Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said ASJ Kumar, 45, had been living in flat 303 of the Judges’ Colony.

Last night he went to sleep in his own room, while his wife and children were sleeping in an adjacent room, the city SP said.

On Friday morning, when ASJ Kumar’s wife woke up and went to his room to wake him up, she found her husband's body hanging from the ceiling fan, following which she called up her husband's colleague, a fellow judge, from the neighbourhood, the SP said. The fellow judge entered ASJ Kumar’s room after breaking open the door and lowered the body after disentangling it, the SP said, adding they subsequently informed the police.

On hearing about the suicide by the judge, Ghaziabad’s senior superintendent of police along with the district magistrate and district judge reached ASJ Kumar's house and the body was sent for post-mortem after the preliminary investigation at the spot.

SP Aggarwal said the police was waiting for the post-mortem report for registering a case in this connection.

Following the alleged suicide by ASJ Kumar, the lawyers of the district bar association passed a condolence resolution and abstained from work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)