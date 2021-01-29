Left Menu

Ghaziabad judge commits suicide: Police

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:49 IST
Ghaziabad judge commits suicide: Police

A senior Ghaziabad judge allegedly committed suicide on Friday, police said.

The body of Additional Sessions Judge Yogesh Kumar was found hanging from the ceiling fan by his wife in his bedroom in their flat at Judges’ Colony in Ghaziabad’s Model Town area, they said.

City Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said ASJ Kumar, 45, had been living in flat 303 of the Judges’ Colony.

Last night he went to sleep in his own room, while his wife and children were sleeping in an adjacent room, the city SP said.

On Friday morning, when ASJ Kumar’s wife woke up and went to his room to wake him up, she found her husband's body hanging from the ceiling fan, following which she called up her husband's colleague, a fellow judge, from the neighbourhood, the SP said. The fellow judge entered ASJ Kumar’s room after breaking open the door and lowered the body after disentangling it, the SP said, adding they subsequently informed the police.

On hearing about the suicide by the judge, Ghaziabad’s senior superintendent of police along with the district magistrate and district judge reached ASJ Kumar's house and the body was sent for post-mortem after the preliminary investigation at the spot.

SP Aggarwal said the police was waiting for the post-mortem report for registering a case in this connection.

Following the alleged suicide by ASJ Kumar, the lawyers of the district bar association passed a condolence resolution and abstained from work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

European regulator gives green light for Astra-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Europes medicines regulator on Friday approved AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18, the third vaccine to be cleared for use in the European Union. The AstraZeneca vaccine demonstrated an efficac...

Centre can't suppress farmers' voice; BJP cadres creating tension at Singhu, Ghazipur borders: Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal on Friday asserted the Centre cannot suppress the farmers voice against the agriculture laws and claimed BJP cadres are creating tension at peasants protest sites at Delhis Singhu and Ghazipur bor...

'By Africans, for Africans': Female entrepreneur pioneers facial recognition tech

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, Jan 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - C harlette NGuessan Desiree loved maths and science as a student in Ivory Coast, but never imagined she would one day use her problem-solving savvy to develop facial recogn...

NATO countries want to keep forces in Afghanistan but need U.S. support - Afghan president

NATO alliance members are very much interested in keeping troops in Afghanistan but they cannot remain without critical types of U.S. support, President Ashraf Ghani said on Friday.The Afghan leader spoke as the new administration of U.S. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021