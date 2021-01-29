Truck crushes teenager to death in Nagpur

Truck crushes teenager to death in NagpurPTI | Wardha | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:22 IST
A 15-year-old boy was mowed downwhen a speeding truck hit a motorcycle in Hingna area here onFriday.
The deceased was identified as Hitesh Sunil Bhavsagar,a resident of Bhim Nagar.
Hitesh was riding pillion on motorcycle with his elderbrother when a truck coming from opposite side dashed it,a police official said.
Both the brothers fell and Hitesh was crushed underthe truck's wheels and died on the spot, he said.
Police registered a case of rash and negligent drivingand further probe is on, he said.
