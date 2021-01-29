Left Menu

U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China -Biden security adviser

President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Friday the United States must be prepared to impose costs on China for its actions against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, its crackdown in Hong Kong and threats towards Taiwan.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:41 IST
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China -Biden security adviser

President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Friday the United States must be prepared to impose costs on China for its actions against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, its crackdown in Hong Kong and threats towards Taiwan. Sullivan told an event at the United States Institute of Peace that Washington needed to speak with clarity and consistency on the issues.

He said it needed to be "prepared to act, as well to impose costs, for what China is doing in Xinjiang, what it's doing in Hong Kong, for the bellicosity and threats it is projecting towards Taiwan." Sullivan did not elaborate on steps Washington might take.

He said the China issue was at the top of those to be addressed between the United States and allies in Europe. He stressed the need to agree joint responses with Europe on China's trade and technology abuses.

"We don't have entirely aligned perspectives on every one of these issues ... I think China is right at the top of the list of things that we've got to work together on and where there is work to do to get fully aligned." The Biden administration, which took office last week, has indicated it will continue the tough approach to China pursued by former President Donald Trump, but wants Beijing's cooperation on policy priorities such as climate change.

Biden's Secretary of State Antony Blinken has endorsed a last-minute determination by his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, that China has committed genocide in Xinjiang. The move increases pressure for more U.S. sanctions, which the Trump administration also imposed over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong. Biden's administration issued a strong statement in support of Taiwan amid stepped up Chinese military activity near the island, stressing that the U.S. commitment to Taipei is "rock solid."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood puts license in jeopardy by refusing mental health evaluation

L. Lin Wood, a lawyer who played a role in former President Donald Trumps attempts to overturn his election defeat, put his law license in jeopardy on Friday by saying on social media that he would not undergo a mental health evaluation req...

Empty halls, cancelled shots: France's COVID vaccine rollout falters

Renaud Georges was days from receiving his first coronavirus vaccine shot, an injection he hoped would allow him to hug his grandchildren for the first time in months. Then he received a text message informing him the appointment was cancel...

Qatar Airways says new bookings from UAE, South Africa, Rwanda are temporarily suspended - tweet

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended acceptance of new bookings from the United Arab Emirates for the next seven days due to the British governments concerns, the airlines said in a tweet on Friday.Qatar Airways also said South Africa an...

Moderna COVID vaccines delayed in Europe and elsewhere, adding to shortfalls

Shortfalls in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries from U.S. drugmaker Moderna have spread across Europe, as Italy joined France and Switzerland in announcing the companys shipments for February would miss expectations. Moderna told Reuters it had r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021