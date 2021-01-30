1 held for taking bribe in Chittorgarh

1 held for taking bribe in ChittorgarhPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-01-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 00:19 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a computer operator of the Labour Department in Chittorgarh on Friday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 22,000.
Premchand Kachhwa had demanded bribe of Rs 22,000 in lieu of providing a grant of Rs 2 lakh under Shramik Kalyan Yojna, ACB DGP B L Soni said.
The Udaipur unit of the ACB took action on Friday by verifying the complaint. The team caught the suspect red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 22,000.
The residence and other locations of the accused are being searched.
