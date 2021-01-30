North Delhi Mayor picks up garbage, appeals to sanitation employees to end strike

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Friday picked up garbage from streets amid an ongoing strike by a large number of civic employees, as he urged sanitation workers to end their strike and return to work.

On Wednesday, the mayor had announced in the meeting of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) House that the civic body had released Rs 516.67 crore for paying pending salaries of several employees and pensioners who have been agitating since early January demanding release of pending salaries and pensions.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said some sanitation workers and local citizens helped him in picking up garbage from a street. Prakash also circulated pictures of him picking up trash and putting it in a cart.

He said the corporation has released the due salaries of sanitation workers, and the officers of the corporation are working promptly on other related issues.

The mayor urged the sanitation workers to end the strike and return to work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)