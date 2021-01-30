Barnier wants EU to step back from vaccine war with Britain -The Times

Barnier wants EU to step back from vaccine war with Britain -The TimesReuters | London | Updated: 30-01-2021 03:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 03:26 IST
The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said he wants Brussels to step back from a deepening row with Britain over the shortage of vaccines in Europe, The Times reported on Friday.
