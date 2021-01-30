Left Menu

Odisha puts 23 investment projects on fast track

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-01-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 11:40 IST
The Odisha Government has put 23 investment projects, including the ArcelorMittal NipponSteel India Pvt Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd project in Keonjhardistrict, on the fast track, an official statement said.

Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra resolved some of the issues faced by the industrial projects at a meeting held Thursday. He set timelines for each phase of activity, the statement said on Friday.

Mohapatra told the concerned departments to ''adhere tothe timeline scrupulously'', it said.

The chief secretary also told the project investors and project proponents to mobilize more men and machines for the early completion of the construction works.

The advancement and bottlenecks of the projects inKeonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, and Jajpur districts were reviewed in the meeting.

The projects in the Keonjhar district included ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Pvt Limited, JSW Steel Ltd, Sree Metaliks Ltd, MSP Sponge Limited, Pro Minerals (NowESSEL mining), Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, and the establishment of IDCO industrial estate.

Similarly, the projects in Sundargarh district included JSW Cement, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, Shree HariSponge Private Ltd, KAI International Private Ltd, ShivaCement Ltd (Plant Area), Scan Steel Ltd, Agrasen Sponge Ltd, Adhunik Metaliks, Suraj Product and industrial estate IDCO.

The hotel project of Deo Residency, C J DarcelLogistic Pvt Ltd, Saizar Logistics Ltd, and industrial estate of IDCO in Jajpur district, and project for the development of new industrial estate under implementation in Mayurbhanj district were also reviewed in the meeting.

The investors and project proponents placed their problems before the chief secretary during the meeting.

Mainly issues relating to advance possession of government land, operation of truck unloading station atDubuna, issue of no objection certificate (NOC) under forest rights Act, the permission of enhanced stacking of iron ore, road connectivity, water supply, allotment of non-forest government land and land acquisition were discussed in the meeting.

