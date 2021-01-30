Two resort owners in Kerala held after woman tourist's death

Days after a 26-year-old womanwas trampled to death by a wild elephant at a remote resorthere, two owners of the tourist centre were arrested onSaturday.

The incident took place at a resort in nearby Elametlericardamom estate in Chembramala last week.

A case was registered against the duo under 336 and 304(A) of the IPC.

The two were later released on station bail, a policeofficial said.

Shahana Sathar, a lecturer with a private college inPerambra, had come to the resort with two of her relatives,when she was attackedby theelephant.

There were about 30 tourists in the resort and few ofthem were occupying tents in the open but without anynecessary protection.

The resort is situated deep inside the forest and therehave been instances of wild elephants reaching the plantationon many previous occasions and one person was trampled earlieralso.

The district collector and Divisional Forest Officer whoreached the spot the next morning found that there were nosafeguards in place for tourists and directed the closure ofthe resort forthwith.

Later, the Meppadi grama panchayat council issued noticesto all the resorts under its jurisdiction to immediately closedown operations until further orders.

