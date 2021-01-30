Robbers trigger explosion, loot ATM in Madhya Pradesh

Unidentified robbers triggered an explosion and looted an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Birsinghpur of Satna district, Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The robbers had caused an explosion to blast open the ATM kiosk. The incident happened at an Axis Bank ATM near Shiv Chowk in Birsinghpur.

On Saturday morning, top police officials including Satna Superintendent of Police (SP) were present at the spot. They scrutinised CCTV footage of the vicinity. As per the CCTV footage, suspects were seen leaving the ATM with the cash tray after the blast. Police have formed teams and started an investigation. (ANI)

