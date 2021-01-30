Left Menu

Hundreds of Tunisians protest about police abuses

Some protesters threw bottles, while police struck some demonstrators with batons. There have been near daily protests since the mid-January, the anniversary of Tunisia's revolution that sparked uprisings across the region in 2011, known as the Arab Spring.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 30-01-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 19:26 IST
Hundreds of Tunisians protest about police abuses

Hundreds of Tunisians marched in the capital on Saturday to protest against police abuses they say are endangering freedoms won in the 2011 revolution that swept away authoritarian rule. Hundreds of riot police confronted the demonstrators, leading to scuffles. Some protesters threw bottles, while police struck some demonstrators with batons.

There have been near daily protests since the mid-January, the anniversary of Tunisia's revolution that sparked uprisings across the region in 2011, known as the Arab Spring. Tunisia was the only Arab state to emerge with a democratic system in place. Amid sporadic clashes, police have arrested more than a thousand people during demonstrations over the past two weeks against financial inequality, the marginalisation of poor areas and what protesters say have been heavyhanded police tactics.

A young man died in the central city of Sbeitla last week, which his family blamed on him being hit by a teargas canister. In Tunis, hundreds joined a protest in the centre of the capital with scuffles erupting as police blocked the way to the main Avenue Habib Bourguiba, where the Interior Ministry building is located.

Some protesters threw bottles at police, while about 10 officers used batons to beat them back and stop them accessing the avenue, a Reuters witness said. "They want to steal the principles won since the revolution," said Mohammed Smida, a protester who compared Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi to former autocrat Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, whose was ousted in 2011 after almost 25 years in power.

"Today our right to protest is threatened by the new Ben Ali," Smida said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Power Ministry beats Power CPSUs by 37 runs in Power Cup 21

Ministry of Power defeated Power CPSUs by 37 runs in a friendly T20 match of the Power Cup 21 here on Saturday.Ministry of Power scored 159 runs in their stipulated 20 overs, while Power CPSU team finished with 122 runs.Union Minister of Po...

India top medals tally at first Asian Online Shooting Championship

Indias 24-member shooting contingent topped the medals tally in the first Asian Online Shooting Championship.The squad won four out of the eight gold medals on offer, besides two silver and five bronze medals, for a total of 11 podium finis...

5 UP cops suspended for laxity in probing loot-murder case

Five police personnel including an inspector have been suspended for alleged laxity in investigating a two-year-old loot-and-murder case here, a senior officer said on Saturday.The case dates back to February 26, 2019 when a person called Y...

Iran rejects new participants, any talks on nuclear deal

Irans foreign ministry on Saturday rejected any new negotiations or changes to the participants of Tehrans nuclear deal with world powers after French President Emmanuel Macron said any new talks should include Saudi Arabia.The nuclear acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021